NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Oct. 7. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St 1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Accelerate (7) 5-H 6-5-1-0 292 1 2. Justify (24) 3-C 6-6-0-0 276 2 3. Mind Your Biscuits 5-H 5-2-3-0 158 4 4. Monomoy Girl 3-F 6-5-1-0 155 3 5. Catholic Boy 3-C 5-3-1-0 132 5 6. Imperial Hint (1) 5-H 5-4-0-0 131 8 7. Yoshida 4-C 3-2-0-0 118 6 8. West Coast 4-C 3-0-3-0 114 7 9. Catalina Cruiser 4-C 3-3-0-0 73 9 10. Sistercharlie 4-F 4-3-1-0 50 NR

Other horses receiving votes: Diversify 50, Abel Tasman 41, McKinzie 35, Promises Fulfilled 21, Roy H 14, Midnight Bisou 13, Robert Bruce 13, Discreet Lover 12, Oscar Performance 10, Unique Bella 8, Channel Maker 8, Fourstar Crook 7, Vasilika 6, Bee Jersey 6, Game Winner 5, Good Magic 5, City of Light 4, Wow Cat 4, Thunder Snow 4, Blue Prize 2, Gun Runner 2, Bellafina 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.