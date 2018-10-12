Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Bulls, Box

October 12, 2018 10:45 pm
 
DENVER (98)

Barton 5-10 1-1 13, Millsap 3-7 1-4 7, Jokic 6-9 0-2 15, Murray 5-13 4-5 17, Harris 6-10 5-6 18, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Lyles 4-9 2-3 10, Plumlee 3-7 0-0 6, Morris 2-7 5-6 9, Beasley 0-8 0-0 0. Totals 35-83 18-27 98.

CHICAGO (93)

Holiday 4-11 1-2 10, Portis 5-12 0-0 10, Carter Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 5-8 1-1 12, Parker 7-11 2-4 19, Hutchison 2-3 0-0 4, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 2-6 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Payne 4-10 0-0 10, Blakeney 3-12 2-2 9. Totals 38-90 8-11 93.

Denver 33 24 24 17—98
Chicago 24 21 26 22—93

3-Point Goals_Denver 10-33 (Jokic 3-4, Murray 3-7, Barton 2-4, Hernangomez 1-2, Harris 1-3, Millsap 0-2, Morris 0-3, Lyles 0-3, Beasley 0-5), Chicago 9-33 (Parker 3-6, Payne 2-6, LaVine 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-3, Blakeney 1-4, Holiday 1-8, Lopez 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Portis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 50 (Plumlee 9), Chicago 50 (Carter Jr. 9). Assists_Denver 23 (Barton 7), Chicago 20 (Blakeney 5). Total Fouls_Denver 18, Chicago 26. A_18,973 (20,917).

