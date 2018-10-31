Nuggets-Bulls, Box

DENVER (108)

Craig 2-4 3-4 7, Millsap 8-13 2-3 19, Jokic 9-20 1-1 22, Murray 5-13 2-2 12, Harris 7-18 0-0 16, Lyles 4-9 0-1 9, Plumlee 6-7 1-5 13, Morris 1-6 2-2 4, Beasley 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 45-99 11-18 108.

CHICAGO (107)

Holiday 5-10 0-0 15, Parker 3-10 0-1 6, Carter Jr. 9-21 5-6 25, Payne 2-8 0-0 5, LaVine 11-24 4-4 28, Hutchison 3-6 1-2 8, Felicio 0-2 2-2 2, Arcidiacono 1-2 0-0 3, Blakeney 5-9 1-3 15. Totals 39-92 13-18 107.

Denver 28 23 29 18 10—108 Chicago 24 24 30 20 9—107

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-26 (Jokic 3-6, Harris 2-6, Millsap 1-2, Lyles 1-3, Craig 0-1, Morris 0-1, Beasley 0-3, Murray 0-4), Chicago 16-34 (Holiday 5-9, Blakeney 4-4, Carter Jr. 2-3, LaVine 2-6, Arcidiacono 1-2, Hutchison 1-3, Payne 1-3, Parker 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 56 (Jokic 12), Chicago 43 (Parker 9). Assists_Denver 24 (Jokic 9), Chicago 27 (LaVine, Arcidiacono 7). Total Fouls_Denver 16, Chicago 23. Technicals_Harris, Plumlee. A_19,027 (20,917).

