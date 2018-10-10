Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Clippers, Box

October 10, 2018 1:04 am
 
DENVER (103)

Barton 4-7 2-2 11, Millsap 2-4 0-0 4, Jokic 1-3 2-2 4, Murray 1-3 1-1 4, G.Harris 1-3 1-2 3, Hernangomez 3-9 4-5 11, Craig 3-7 0-1 7, Plumlee 4-7 1-2 9, Lyles 6-12 1-1 15, Lydon 0-0 1-2 1, Welsh 1-5 0-0 2, Morris 5-11 2-4 14, Beasley 4-10 3-3 12, Akoon-Purcell 2-4 2-2 6, Silas 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 20-27 103.

L.A. CLIPPERS (109)

Bradley 4-7 0-0 10, Gallinari 5-14 5-5 16, Marjanovic 5-8 4-6 14, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-7 1-3 5, Beverley 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Motley 3-3 0-0 6, Scott 3-6 0-0 7, Harrell 5-8 4-6 14, Teodosic 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 4-10 1-2 12, Evans 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 4-13 1-1 11, Thornwell 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 41-95 17-25 109.

Denver 26 38 16 23—103
L.A. Clippers 30 31 19 29—109

3-Point Goals_Denver 9-28 (Morris 2-4, Lyles 2-6, Murray 1-1, Beasley 1-2, Barton 1-2, Craig 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Jokic 0-1, G.Harris 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Silas 0-3), L.A. Clippers 10-29 (Robinson 3-8, Bradley 2-4, Williams 2-6, Scott 1-2, Gallinari 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Thornwell 0-1, Beverley 0-1, Teodosic 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 50 (Hernangomez 12), L.A. Clippers 56 (Marjanovic 12). Assists_Denver 24 (Morris 6), L.A. Clippers 24 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Denver 24, L.A. Clippers 22. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second). A_10,187 (18,997).

