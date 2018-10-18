Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Clippers, Box

October 18, 2018 1:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (107)

Barton 6-12 4-4 19, Millsap 1-7 9-12 11, Jokic 6-13 8-10 21, Murray 3-12 0-0 7, G.Harris 6-16 8-8 20, Hernangomez 2-3 0-0 5, Plumlee 1-3 0-2 2, Lyles 3-6 4-6 10, Welsh 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 3-9 0-0 7, Beasley 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 33-87 33-42 107.

L.A. CLIPPERS (98)

T.Harris 6-13 5-6 19, Gallinari 5-13 2-2 16, Gortat 3-5 0-0 6, Beverley 0-8 0-0 0, Bradley 4-10 0-0 8, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 2-8 2-2 6, Mbah a Moute 0-5 0-2 0, Marjanovic 6-8 6-6 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-6 1-1 11, Williams 4-10 4-5 14. Totals 35-87 20-24 98.

Denver 29 30 15 33—107
L.A. Clippers 24 30 18 26— 98

3-Point Goals_Denver 8-24 (Barton 3-5, Hernangomez 1-1, Morris 1-2, Beasley 1-3, Jokic 1-4, Murray 1-4, Lyles 0-1, Millsap 0-1, G.Harris 0-3), L.A. Clippers 8-28 (Gallinari 4-7, Williams 2-6, T.Harris 2-6, Mbah a Moute 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Beverley 0-5). Fouled Out_Gallinari. Rebounds_Denver 56 (Millsap 16), L.A. Clippers 47 (T.Harris 10). Assists_Denver 20 (Jokic 5), L.A. Clippers 21 (Beverley 6). Total Fouls_Denver 22, L.A. Clippers 32. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_19,068 (18,997).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers