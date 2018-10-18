Nuggets-Clippers, Box

DENVER (107)

Barton 6-12 4-4 19, Millsap 1-7 9-12 11, Jokic 6-13 8-10 21, Murray 3-12 0-0 7, G.Harris 6-16 8-8 20, Hernangomez 2-3 0-0 5, Plumlee 1-3 0-2 2, Lyles 3-6 4-6 10, Welsh 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 3-9 0-0 7, Beasley 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 33-87 33-42 107.

L.A. CLIPPERS (98)

T.Harris 6-13 5-6 19, Gallinari 5-13 2-2 16, Gortat 3-5 0-0 6, Beverley 0-8 0-0 0, Bradley 4-10 0-0 8, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 2-8 2-2 6, Mbah a Moute 0-5 0-2 0, Marjanovic 6-8 6-6 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-6 1-1 11, Williams 4-10 4-5 14. Totals 35-87 20-24 98.

Denver 29 30 15 33—107 L.A. Clippers 24 30 18 26— 98

3-Point Goals_Denver 8-24 (Barton 3-5, Hernangomez 1-1, Morris 1-2, Beasley 1-3, Jokic 1-4, Murray 1-4, Lyles 0-1, Millsap 0-1, G.Harris 0-3), L.A. Clippers 8-28 (Gallinari 4-7, Williams 2-6, T.Harris 2-6, Mbah a Moute 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Beverley 0-5). Fouled Out_Gallinari. Rebounds_Denver 56 (Millsap 16), L.A. Clippers 47 (T.Harris 10). Assists_Denver 20 (Jokic 5), L.A. Clippers 21 (Beverley 6). Total Fouls_Denver 22, L.A. Clippers 32. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_19,068 (18,997).

