Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Lakers, Box

October 3, 2018 1:14 am
 
1 min read
Share       
DENVER (113)

Craig 2-9 3-4 8, Millsap 1-5 1-2 3, Jokic 7-10 4-5 20, Morris 5-12 0-0 12, Barton 1-12 3-5 6, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 4-5 2-2 12, Plumlee 11-11 1-4 23, Welsh 1-2 0-0 2, Sloan 4-8 3-4 12, Ma.Beasley 4-8 4-7 15. Totals 40-84 21-33 113.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

Ingram 2-5 0-0 4, James 5-6 2-3 13, McGee 5-8 5-6 15, Rondo 4-5 0-0 11, Hart 6-13 0-0 14, Kuzma 3-8 0-0 7, Mykhailiuk 0-1 2-2 2, Mi.Beasley 1-5 0-0 2, Wear 2-4 0-1 5, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Zubac 4-5 1-2 9, Caruso 2-4 2-2 6, Berry II 2-2 0-0 5, Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 1-1 6, Stephenson 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 43-84 15-19 111.

Denver 26 22 30 35—113
L.A. Lakers 33 26 25 27—111

3-Point Goals_Denver 12-34 (Ma.Beasley 3-6, Lyles 2-2, Jokic 2-2, Morris 2-5, Sloan 1-4, Craig 1-5, Barton 1-6, Millsap 0-1, Welsh 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-29 (Rondo 3-3, Hart 2-8, James 1-1, Berry II 1-1, Wear 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Williams 0-1, Stephenson 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Mi.Beasley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 40 (Jokic 6), L.A. Lakers 38 (McGee 8). Assists_Denver 29 (Lyles 6), L.A. Lakers 28 (Rondo 7). Total Fouls_Denver 25, L.A. Lakers 30. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor