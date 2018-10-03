Nuggets-Lakers, Box

DENVER (113)

Craig 2-9 3-4 8, Millsap 1-5 1-2 3, Jokic 7-10 4-5 20, Morris 5-12 0-0 12, Barton 1-12 3-5 6, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 4-5 2-2 12, Plumlee 11-11 1-4 23, Welsh 1-2 0-0 2, Sloan 4-8 3-4 12, Ma.Beasley 4-8 4-7 15. Totals 40-84 21-33 113.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

Ingram 2-5 0-0 4, James 5-6 2-3 13, McGee 5-8 5-6 15, Rondo 4-5 0-0 11, Hart 6-13 0-0 14, Kuzma 3-8 0-0 7, Mykhailiuk 0-1 2-2 2, Mi.Beasley 1-5 0-0 2, Wear 2-4 0-1 5, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Zubac 4-5 1-2 9, Caruso 2-4 2-2 6, Berry II 2-2 0-0 5, Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 1-1 6, Stephenson 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 43-84 15-19 111.

Denver 26 22 30 35—113 L.A. Lakers 33 26 25 27—111

3-Point Goals_Denver 12-34 (Ma.Beasley 3-6, Lyles 2-2, Jokic 2-2, Morris 2-5, Sloan 1-4, Craig 1-5, Barton 1-6, Millsap 0-1, Welsh 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-29 (Rondo 3-3, Hart 2-8, James 1-1, Berry II 1-1, Wear 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Williams 0-1, Stephenson 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Mi.Beasley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 40 (Jokic 6), L.A. Lakers 38 (McGee 8). Assists_Denver 29 (Lyles 6), L.A. Lakers 28 (Rondo 7). Total Fouls_Denver 25, L.A. Lakers 30. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

