Nuggets-Lakers, Box

October 26, 2018 1:17 am
 
DENVER (114)

Craig 1-5 0-0 2, Millsap 3-9 0-0 6, Jokic 9-17 5-5 24, Murray 8-17 5-7 22, Harris 6-13 0-0 13, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 5-12 0-1 11, Plumlee 5-6 0-1 10, Morris 6-9 6-6 20, Ma.Beasley 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 46-92 16-20 114.

L.A. LAKERS (121)

James 10-17 7-10 28, Kuzma 8-18 4-4 22, McGee 10-16 1-1 21, Ball 5-10 0-0 12, Hart 3-10 5-6 12, Mi.Beasley 0-0 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 2-2 8, Stephenson 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 46-92 19-23 121.

Denver 26 31 32 25—114
L.A. Lakers 22 36 29 34—121

3-Point Goals_Denver 6-23 (Morris 2-2, Lyles 1-3, Harris 1-3, Jokic 1-5, Murray 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Craig 0-2, Millsap 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-29 (Stephenson 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Ball 2-5, Kuzma 2-6, James 1-5, Hart 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 44 (Jokic 11), L.A. Lakers 42 (James 11). Assists_Denver 22 (Morris 7), L.A. Lakers 27 (James 11). Total Fouls_Denver 22, L.A. Lakers 19. A_18,997 (18,997).

