Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nunez throws 5 TDs as Louisiana runs past New Mexico St.

October 13, 2018 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Andre Nunez threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns, Elijah Mitchell scored three touchdowns and Louisiana beat New Mexico State 66-38 on Saturday.

Nunez threw three touchdowns on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first three drives en route to a 28-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. He threw scores of 50, 30 and 11 yards to Ja’Marcus Bradley, Jarrod Jackson and Trey Ragas, respectively. The 28 first-quarter points equaled the most by the Cajuns since a 70-7 win against Nicholls State on Sept. 14, 2013.

Louisiana scored on all seven of its first-half drives (six TDs and a field goal) and gained 534 yards of total offense by halftime.

Mitchell had 12 carries for 107 yards and Earnest Patterson had three receptions for 114 yards and a score. Louisiana’s 759 yards of total offense was a school record, breaking the previous mark of 728 in 2008. The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3) also set a school record with 37 first downs.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Josh Adkins threw for 284 yards and a touchdown, Christian Gibson rushed for three touchdowns and Jason Huntley finished with five receptions for 112 yards and a score for the Aggies (2-5).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth