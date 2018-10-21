NYC FC-United, Sums

New York City 0 1—1 D.C. United 2 1—3

First half_1, D.C. United, Rooney, 11 (Acosta), 8th minute; 2, D.C. United, Acosta, 10, 24th.

Second half_3, D.C. United, Rooney, 12 (penalty kick), 74th; 4, New York City, Villa, 13 (Herrera), 78th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Castellanos, 66th; Matarrita, 90th.

Advertisement

Referee_Chico Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Eric Weisbrod; Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_20,249.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Ulises Segura (Nick DeLeon, 83rd); Wayne Rooney.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Eloi Amagat (Yangel Herrera, 72nd), Valentin Castellanos (Rodney Wallace, 79th), Jesus Medina, Ebenezer Ofori (Ismael Tajouri, 63rd), Alexander Ring; David Villa.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.