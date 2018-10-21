Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NYC FC-United, Sums

October 21, 2018 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York City 0 1—1
D.C. United 2 1—3

First half_1, D.C. United, Rooney, 11 (Acosta), 8th minute; 2, D.C. United, Acosta, 10, 24th.

Second half_3, D.C. United, Rooney, 12 (penalty kick), 74th; 4, New York City, Villa, 13 (Herrera), 78th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Castellanos, 66th; Matarrita, 90th.

Advertisement

Referee_Chico Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Eric Weisbrod; Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_20,249.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Ulises Segura (Nick DeLeon, 83rd); Wayne Rooney.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Eloi Amagat (Yangel Herrera, 72nd), Valentin Castellanos (Rodney Wallace, 79th), Jesus Medina, Ebenezer Ofori (Ismael Tajouri, 63rd), Alexander Ring; David Villa.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born