Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oatsvall accounts for 3 TDs in Austin Peay 49-34 win

October 6, 2018 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, Kentel Williams rushed for two touchdowns and Austin Peay capitalized on two turnovers to beat Tennessee State 49-34 on Saturday night before a record-setting crowd of 12,201.

The teams traded touchdowns until Oatsvall’s 1-yard TD run put the Governors (3-3, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) up 28-21 at halftime and they held the lead for good.

Oatsvall, 7 of 15 for 189 yards passing, scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter, then hit D.J. Montgomery on a 23-yard TD pass one play after Nate Howard recovered a Tennessee State fumble. Tre Nation scored on a 1-yard run, set up by Pat Walker’s fumble recovery.

Williams scored on runs of 15 and 3 yards and Ahmaad Tanner scored on a 5-yard run.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Linebacker Gunnar Scholato had 17 tackles, becoming the 15th Governor to reach 300 career tackles.

Demry Croft threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns, including a 65-yarder to Chris Rowland, for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1). Backup Micheal Hughes hit Rowland on a 4-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. Rowland had 11 catches for 179 yards and three TDs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn