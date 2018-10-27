Listen Live Sports

Oatsvall’s 5 TD passes help Austin Peay beat Tennessee Tech

October 27, 2018 8:33 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall was 15-of-19 passing for 279 yards and a program-record tying five touchdowns to help Austin Peay beat Tennessee Tech 41-10 on Saturday night.

DJ Montgomery had four receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns, including a 55-yarder that opened the scoring, and Baniko Harley caught three passes for 86 yards and two scores for Austin Peay (4-4, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference).

The Governors had touchdown drives of nine, 11 and 13 plays in the first half and led 20-3 at the break. Harley’s 65-yard touchdown catch-and-run made it 27-3 less than two minutes into the second half and, after Tennessee Tech (0-8, 0-5) went three-and-out on its first third-quarter drive, Oatsvall hit Montgomery for a 37-yard TD to make it a 31-point game.

Austin Peay had 566 total yards while limiting the Golden Eagles to just 298.

Tennessee Tech has lost 11 games in a row and 18 of 19 since the beginning of last season.

