Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Official: Hunter kills British cyclist in French Alps

October 14, 2018 10:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A prosecutor says a hunter shot and killed a 34-year-old bicyclist in the French Alps in what appears to be an accident.

Thonon-Les-Bains prosecutor Philippe Toccanier said the 22-year-old hunter was hospitalized for shock after the Saturday evening shooting and couldn’t be taken into custody while he is investigated on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter.

Toccanier told The Associated Press on Sunday the victim, a man from Wales who lived in France, was cycling down a mountain at around 6 p.m. when he passed near a group of about 10 game hunters.

Toccanier says the cyclist certainly “couldn’t be confused with game, as he had a colored helmet and a colored mountain bike.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Britain’s Foreign Office says it’s “in contact with the local authorities” and providing assistance to the dead man’s family.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth