Ohio runs for 411 yards, overpowers Ball State 52-14

October 25, 2018 10:25 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Nathan Rourke threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Ohio gained 411 yards on the ground in the Bobcats’ 52-14 victory over Ball State on Thursday night.

Ohio (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference), averaging 208 yards on the ground, rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help build a 31-7 lead. The Bobcats extended it to 52-7 with three rushing touchdowns in the third.

Ohio had its first 400-yard rushing game since 2005. The Bobcats have won five straight MAC home games,

Ohio capitalized on a Ball State fumble as A.J. Ouellette capped a 40-yard drive with a powerful run up the middle for a 17-7 lead. Rourke made it 24-7 on a 2-yard sneak with 1:23 left in the half and he connected with Andrew Meyer from 21 yards on their next drive.

Riley Neal threw a touchdown pass for Ball State (3-6, 2-3), and backup quarterback Drew Plitt had a rushing score.

