Ohio State loses receiver Austin Mack to foot injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State receiver Austin Mack is out indefinitely following foot surgery.

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday that Mack would be sidelined after injuring his foot Saturday in a loss to Purdue.

Meyer called it “a big loss” and said Mack could be back in time for a bowl game.

The junior is the team’s fourth leading receiver with 26 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown. He had one catch Saturday before leaving with the injury. He had surgery Monday.

No. 11 Ohio State has a bye this week before hosting Nebraska on Nov. 3.

