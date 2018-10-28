Oilers-Blackhawks Sum

|Edmonton
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Chicago, Seabrook 2 (Keith, Kane), 11:02 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Kassian 1 (Khaira, Nurse), 18:26.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Edmonton, McDavid 8 (Draisaitl), 0:53.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-7-9-1_26. Chicago 4-13-15_32.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 5.
Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 5-3-1 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Ward 3-1-3 (26-24).
A_20,987 (19,717). T_2:24.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jonny Murray.
