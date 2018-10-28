Oilers-Blackhawks Sum

Edmonton 1 0 0 1—2 Chicago 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Chicago, Seabrook 2 (Keith, Kane), 11:02 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Kassian 1 (Khaira, Nurse), 18:26.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Edmonton, McDavid 8 (Draisaitl), 0:53.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-7-9-1_26. Chicago 4-13-15_32.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 5-3-1 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Ward 3-1-3 (26-24).

A_20,987 (19,717). T_2:24.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jonny Murray.

