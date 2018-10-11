Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Oilers-Bruins Sum

October 11, 2018 9:46 pm
 
Edmonton 1 0 0—1
Boston 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 1 (Nurse, Rattie), 3:43. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 4 (Grzelcyk), 9:20 (pp). 3, Boston, Marchand 1 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 14:37 (pp). 4, Boston, Nordstrom 1 (Krejci), 15:13.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_5, Boston, Bergeron 5, 19:25.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-6-7_24. Boston 15-7-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Boston 2 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 0-1-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Boston, Halak 1-0-0 (24-23).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Brian Murphy.

