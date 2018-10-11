Oilers-Bruins Sums

Edmonton 1 0 0—1 Boston 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 1 (Rattie, Nurse), 3:43. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 4 (Grzelcyk), 9:20 (pp). 3, Boston, Marchand 1 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 14:37 (pp). 4, Boston, Nordstrom 1 (Krejci), 15:13. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (interference), 8:12; Khaira, EDM, (boarding), 13:54; McAvoy, BOS, (interference), 16:45; Klefbom, EDM, (slashing), 17:19.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Khaira, EDM, Major (fighting), 3:33; Miller, BOS, Major (fighting), 3:33; Caggiula, EDM, (roughing), 7:27; Backes, BOS, served by Heinen, (roughing), 7:27; Heinen, BOS, (tripping), 18:24.

Third Period_5, Boston, Bergeron 5, 19:25. Penalties_Puljujarvi, EDM, (high sticking), 11:07.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-6-9_26. Boston 15-7-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Boston 2 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 0-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Boston, Halak 2-0-0 (26-25).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Brian Murphy.

