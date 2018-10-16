Oilers-Jets Sum

Edmonton 1 0 3 1—5 Winnipeg 3 1 0 0—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 2 (Tanev), 4:51. 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 3 (Copp, Perreault), 7:47. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 3 (Draisaitl), 12:49 (pp). 4, Winnipeg, Chiarot 1 (Ehlers, Kulikov), 13:11.

Second Period_5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 2 (Laine, Morrissey), 1:02 (pp).

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Rattie 1 (Klefbom, McDavid), 0:18. 7, Edmonton, McDavid 4 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 2:28 (pp). 8, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins), 13:39.

Overtime_9, Edmonton, Nurse 1 (Nugent-Hopkins), 1:25.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-12-10-1_35. Winnipeg 14-11-8_33.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 2-2-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-2-1 (35-30).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:29.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.