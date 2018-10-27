Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Predators Sums

October 27, 2018 5:44 pm
 
Edmonton 1 2 2—5
Nashville 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Caggiula 1 (Rieder, Nurse), 11:41. Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (high sticking), 7:37; Strome, EDM, (hooking), 9:35; Nurse, EDM, (roughing), 15:11.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 5 (McDavid, Lucic), 4:14 (pp). 3, Nashville, Forsberg 8 (Johansen, Subban), 18:46 (pp). 4, Edmonton, McDavid 7 (Nugent-Hopkins), 18:53. Penalties_Bonino, NSH, (holding), 3:45; Johansen, NSH, major (high sticking), 4:28; Lucic, EDM, (delay of game), 13:57; Garrison, EDM, (interference), 17:34; Nashville bench, served by Turris (too many men on the ice), 19:34.

Third Period_5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 6 (Rieder, Klefbom), 4:19. 6, Nashville, Forsberg 9 (Arvidsson, Johansen), 4:43. 7, Nashville, Forsberg 10 (Johansen, Subban), 15:54 (pp). 8, Edmonton, Caggiula 2, 18:14. Penalties_Hartman, NSH, (tripping), 1:36; Weber, NSH, (tripping), 10:43; Benning, EDM, (high sticking), 11:54; Kassian, EDM, (roughing), 14:44.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-15-9_35. Nashville 7-11-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 7; Nashville 2 of 6.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 1-0-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Nashville, Saros 5-2-0 (34-30).

A_17,248 (17,113). T_2:30.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brian Murphy.

