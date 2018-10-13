Oilers-Rangers Sums

Edmonton 1 0 1—2 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 1 (Smith, Staal), 12:49. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1 (Nurse, McDavid), 14:17. Penalties_Bouchard, EDM, (holding), 4:55.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Staal, NYR, (hooking), 10:33; Lucic, EDM, (hooking), 17:01; McQuaid, NYR, (holding), 19:49.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 2 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 6:23 (pp). Penalties_Namestnikov, NYR, (holding), 5:11; Staal, NYR, (holding), 13:33.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-9-11_27. N.Y. Rangers 10-6-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 1-2-0 (24 shots-23 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 1-3-0 (27-25).

A_17,085 (18,006). T_2:24.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Jesse Marquis.

