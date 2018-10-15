Listen Live Sports

Ole Miss WR Metcalf out for season with neck injury

October 15, 2018 1:48 pm
 
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi receiver D.K. Metcalf is out for the season after suffering a neck injury against Arkansas.

Coach Matt Luke said on Monday that Metcalf was hurt early in the Arkansas game on Saturday, which Ole Miss won 37-33. Luke said the injury wasn’t initially thought to be serious, but tests revealed the damage.

Luke says that “long-term he’s going to be fine but I think it’s going to require surgery.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Metcalf currently ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with 569 yards receiving. He’s caught 26 passes, including five touchdowns, which leads the team. The explosive receiver was part of a productive Ole Miss trio that includes A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge.

Luke says receivers Braylon Sanders and Elijah Moore could see an expanded role in Metcalf’s absence.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

