Olympic champ Shaun White apologizes for Halloween costume

October 31, 2018 11:43 am
 
Three-time Olympic champion snowboarder Shaun White has apologized for a Halloween costume that drew criticism from the Special Olympics.

White recently posted and then deleted an Instagram photo showing himself dressed as “Simple Jack,” a character with disabilities from the 2008 movie “Tropic Thunder.”

Soeren Palumbo, senior director of global youth engagement at the Special Olympics, told HuffPost the organization was disappointed White had chosen a costume that “is so offensive and causes so much pain. Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination.”

White tweeted an apology for what he said was a last-minute, “poor choice” of a costume.

“The Special Olympics were right to call me out on it,” White said. “They do great work supporting so many tremendous athletes and I am sorry for being insensitive. Lesson learned.”

The 32-year-old White won Olympic gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

