Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ongoing London Olympic doping tests catch Kazakh hurdler

October 29, 2018 7:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — More than six years after the London Olympics, the IAAF has provisionally suspended an athlete from Kazakhstan who tested positive for two anabolic steroids in a re-analysis program.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Natalya Ivoninskaya tested positive for turinabol and stanozolol in London. She was eliminated in the 100-meter hurdles heats.

The AIU says an International Olympic Committee disciplinary case is pending.

The IOC has continued re-testing samples from London in a program that initially included the 2008 Beijing Olympics. More than 100 doping offenses were found, most using more accurate testing for steroids.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The IOC said last year 12 cases involved Kazakhstan team members, including weightlifters and wrestlers.

Ivoninskaya, a 33-year-old two-time Olympian, set her personal record of 12.68 seconds in 2012.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized