Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Openings to start in college basketball recruitment trial

October 1, 2018 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements in a criminal trial stemming from a scandal over college basketball recruiting are set to begin Tuesday.

The trial results from charges brought last year against three men. Prosecutors say the men arranged to shower key basketball recruits and their families with money to steer them to schools and managers.

The trial in Manhattan federal court surrounds charges brought against an aspiring sports agent, an Amateur Athletic Union coach and an Adidas executive. All have pleaded not guilty.

Four former assistant basketball coaches at major college basketball programs who were charged in the case are awaiting trial before other judges.

Advertisement

The scandal brought down coaching legend Rick Pitino of Louisville. He was not charged, but his name will be mentioned at trial. It also embarrassed sportswear giant Adidas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Strike Team ready for Hurricane Michael