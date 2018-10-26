Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oregon State Preview Capsule

October 26, 2018 4:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Oregon State

Last season: 16-16, 7-11 Pac-12.

Nickname: Beavers.

Coach: Wayne Tinkle.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Conference: Pac-12.

Who’s gone: Forward Drew Eubanks, who declared early for the NBA draft and eventually landed in the San Antonio Spurs organization.

Who’s back: Tres Tinkle is the conference’s top returning scorer with an average of 17.6 points per game. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds. Senior guard Stephen Thompson Jr. and sophomore Ethan Thompson, the sons of assistant coach Stephen Thompson, collectively contributed 25.7 points per game last season. Alfred Hollins, who averaged 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds as a freshman, is likely to start, too.

Who’s new: Lots of newcomers are in the mix for Eubanks’ role, including freshman Jack Wilson, a 7-footer who missed his senior prep season with a back injury, 6-foot-11 freshman Warren Washington and 7-foot junior Kylor Kelley, a transfer from Lane Community College in Oregon. The Beavers lost their request and appeal to grant immediate eligibility for BYU transfer Payton Dastrup. After he sits out this season, the 6-foot-10 forward will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Skinny: The Beavers have experience and maturity and may surprise the conference if they can figure out how to win close games — a problem last season when nine of their 11 conference losses came by single digits. They need to stay healthy, too, because that caused the team issues two seasons ago.

Expectations: The Beavers were picked in the Pac-12 preseason media poll to finish 10th in the league, above only California and Washington State. Oregon State also finished 10th last season. Oddsmakers have the Beavers with a one-in-350 chance to win the NCAA Tournament.

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War