Orlando City-FC Dallas, Sums

October 6, 2018 11:20 pm
 
Orlando 0 0—0
Dallas 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Dallas, Mosquera, 6 (Barrios), 63rd minute; 2, Dallas, Ulloa, 1 (Urruti), 69th.

Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik, Earl Edwards Jr; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Dallas, Cannon, 27th; Gruezo, 28th. Orlando, Dwyer, 7th; Yotun, 35th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Jeremy Kieso; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_16,519.

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Pablo Aranguiz (Harold Mosquera, 56th), Michael Barrios (Abel Aguilar, 83rd), Carlos Gruezo, Ryan Hollingshead, Victor Ulloa; Dominique Badji (Roland Lamah, 75th), Maximiliano Urruti.

Orlando_Joe Bendik; Carlos Ascues, Will Johnson (Cristian Higuita, 76th), Lamine Sane, Scott Sutter; Mohammed El Monir, Sacha Kljestan (Josue Colman, 81st), Shane O’Neill, Yoshimar Yotun; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller (Richie Laryea, 76th).

