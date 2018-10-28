Orlando City-Red Bulls, Sums

|Orlando
|0
|0—0
|New York
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, New York, Etienne, 5, 53rd minute.
Goalies_Orlando, Adam Grinwis, Joe Bendik; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_New York, Muyl, 74th. Orlando, Dwyer, 45th.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Nick Uranga; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Jose Carlos Rivero.
A_20,023.
___
New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne (Fidel Escobar, 73rd), Kaku, Alex Muyl (Daniel Royer, 79th); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Brian White, 90th).
Orlando_Adam Grinwis; Chris Schuler, Scott Sutter, Amro Tarek; Mohammed El Monir, Sacha Kljestan, Shane O’Neill, Oriol Rosell, Yoshimar Yotun; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller (Josue Colman, 70th).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.