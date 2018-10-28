Listen Live Sports

Orlando City-Red Bulls, Sums

October 28, 2018 6:56 pm
 
Orlando 0 0—0
New York 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Etienne, 5, 53rd minute.

Goalies_Orlando, Adam Grinwis, Joe Bendik; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Muyl, 74th. Orlando, Dwyer, 45th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Nick Uranga; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Jose Carlos Rivero.

A_20,023.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne (Fidel Escobar, 73rd), Kaku, Alex Muyl (Daniel Royer, 79th); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Brian White, 90th).

Orlando_Adam Grinwis; Chris Schuler, Scott Sutter, Amro Tarek; Mohammed El Monir, Sacha Kljestan, Shane O’Neill, Oriol Rosell, Yoshimar Yotun; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller (Josue Colman, 70th).

