Orth, Minter lead South Alabama in 45-7 rout of Alabama St.

October 13, 2018 9:13 pm
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Evan Orth and Tra Minter accounted for two touchdowns apiece to lead South Alabama in a 45-7 rout of Alabama State on Saturday night.

South Alabama (2-5) played its first home game in nearly a month and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Orth was 12 of 15 for 155 yards passing and threw a nine-yard score to Jordan McCray. Orth added 31 yards rushing and a 19-yard TD run. Tra Minter had an eight-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and later ran untouched 75 yards into the end zone on a punt return to make it 35-7 early in the fourth.

Kawaan Baker also had a touchdown run, and Jahmmir Taylor caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Cephus Johnson for the Jaguars.

KHA’Darris Davis connected with Tyrek Allen on a 75-yard touchdown pass to pull Alabama State (2-4) to 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

