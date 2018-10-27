Pacers-Cavaliers, Box

INDIANA (119)

Bogdanovic 10-14 3-4 25, Young 5-8 0-0 10, Turner 7-10 1-1 15, Collison 5-8 4-4 15, Oladipo 10-15 2-6 24, McDermott 1-2 4-4 6, Sabonis 6-9 3-3 15, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Leaf 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 3-4 1-2 7, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 48-74 18-26 119.

CLEVELAND (107)

Osman 4-13 0-0 10, Dekker 3-7 0-0 6, Thompson 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 5-11 3-3 14, Hood 8-15 0-0 17, Nance Jr. 6-8 3-3 15, Frye 0-0 0-0 0, Zizic 0-0 1-2 1, Sexton 2-8 8-9 12, Nwaba 2-5 2-2 7, Clarkson 5-10 0-0 12, Korver 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 3-3 3. Totals 40-86 20-22 107.

Indiana 30 30 28 31—119 Cleveland 30 25 28 24—107

3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-13 (Oladipo 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, Collison 1-1, Turner 0-1, McDermott 0-1, Leaf 0-1), Cleveland 7-26 (Clarkson 2-5, Osman 2-8, Nwaba 1-1, Hill 1-3, Hood 1-6, Sexton 0-1, Korver 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 24 (Sabonis, Joseph 5), Cleveland 39 (Nance Jr. 12). Assists_Indiana 28 (Oladipo, Collison 6), Cleveland 21 (Sexton, Nance Jr. 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Cleveland 20. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second) 2, Sexton. A_19,432 (20,562).

