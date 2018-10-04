Pacers-Rockets, Box

INDIANA (110)

Bogdanovic 3-7 2-2 11, Leaf 6-12 0-0 13, Turner 4-9 3-3 11, Collison 2-10 0-1 4, Oladipo 9-18 2-2 24, McDermott 1-8 0-0 2, Sabonis 5-11 5-6 15, Holiday 0-1 3-4 3, Joseph 4-7 6-7 14, Sumner 6-8 1-1 13. Totals 40-91 22-26 110.

HOUSTON (100)

Anthony 6-9 0-0 16, Ennis III 5-10 0-0 12, Chriss 2-8 1-2 5, Paul 2-7 1-2 6, Harden 5-14 4-6 17, Caboclo 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Hartenstein 3-5 2-2 9, Clark 3-6 0-0 8, Carter-Williams 7-12 1-2 15, Gordon 3-7 4-6 12. Totals 36-82 13-20 100.

Indiana 27 27 29 27—110 Houston 25 23 34 18—100

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-26 (Oladipo 4-10, Bogdanovic 3-5, Leaf 1-3, Holiday 0-1, Sumner 0-1, Collison 0-2, McDermott 0-4), Houston 15-40 (Anthony 4-6, Harden 3-9, Ennis III 2-3, Clark 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Hartenstein 1-1, Paul 1-5, Chriss 0-1, Caboclo 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Carter-Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Sumner. Rebounds_Indiana 48 (Leaf, Sabonis 12), Houston 41 (Ennis III 6). Assists_Indiana 18 (Leaf 4), Houston 24 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Indiana 26, Houston 29. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_17,089 (18,500).

