Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Rockets, Box

October 4, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (110)

Bogdanovic 3-7 2-2 11, Leaf 6-12 0-0 13, Turner 4-9 3-3 11, Collison 2-10 0-1 4, Oladipo 9-18 2-2 24, McDermott 1-8 0-0 2, Sabonis 5-11 5-6 15, Holiday 0-1 3-4 3, Joseph 4-7 6-7 14, Sumner 6-8 1-1 13. Totals 40-91 22-26 110.

HOUSTON (100)

Anthony 6-9 0-0 16, Ennis III 5-10 0-0 12, Chriss 2-8 1-2 5, Paul 2-7 1-2 6, Harden 5-14 4-6 17, Caboclo 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Hartenstein 3-5 2-2 9, Clark 3-6 0-0 8, Carter-Williams 7-12 1-2 15, Gordon 3-7 4-6 12. Totals 36-82 13-20 100.

Indiana 27 27 29 27—110
Houston 25 23 34 18—100

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-26 (Oladipo 4-10, Bogdanovic 3-5, Leaf 1-3, Holiday 0-1, Sumner 0-1, Collison 0-2, McDermott 0-4), Houston 15-40 (Anthony 4-6, Harden 3-9, Ennis III 2-3, Clark 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Hartenstein 1-1, Paul 1-5, Chriss 0-1, Caboclo 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Carter-Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Sumner. Rebounds_Indiana 48 (Leaf, Sabonis 12), Houston 41 (Ennis III 6). Assists_Indiana 18 (Leaf 4), Houston 24 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Indiana 26, Houston 29. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_17,089 (18,500).

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor