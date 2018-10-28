Packers-Rams Stats

|Green Bay
|7
|3
|10
|7—27
|L.A. Rams
|0
|8
|15
|6—29
|First Quarter
GB_J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 6:01.
GB_FG Crosby 41, 14:19.
La_safety, 2:47.
La_Reynolds 1 pass from Goff (run failed), :21.
GB_FG Crosby 53, 9:38.
La_Gurley 30 pass from Goff (Gurley pass from Goff), 7:19.
La_Reynolds 19 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:50.
GB_A.Jones 33 run (Crosby kick), :13.
La_FG Zuerlein 43, 11:39.
GB_Valdes-Scantling 40 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:50.
La_FG Zuerlein 34, 2:05.
A_75,822.
___
|GB
|La
|First downs
|16
|23
|Total Net Yards
|359
|416
|Rushes-yards
|19-106
|34-135
|Passing
|253
|281
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|2-2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-68
|4-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-30-0
|20-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-33
|5-26
|Punts
|5-42.8
|7-45.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|25:50
|34:10
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 12-86, J.Williams 4-9, Montgomery 2-6, Rodgers 1-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-114, Cooks 2-9, M.Brown 1-7, Goff 5-7, Reynolds 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-286. Los Angeles, Goff 19-35-0-295, Hekker 1-1-0-12.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 5-133, Cobb 4-40, Valdes-Scantling 2-45, St. Brown 2-31, A.Jones 2-0, Graham 1-21, Allison 1-14, Montgomery 1-2. Los Angeles, Gurley 6-81, Woods 5-70, Cooks 3-74, Reynolds 3-42, Everett 1-22, Shields 1-12, Higbee 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
