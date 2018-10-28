Packers-Rams Stats

Green Bay 7 3 10 7—27 L.A. Rams 0 8 15 6—29 First Quarter

GB_J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 6:01.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 41, 14:19.

La_safety, 2:47.

La_Reynolds 1 pass from Goff (run failed), :21.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 53, 9:38.

La_Gurley 30 pass from Goff (Gurley pass from Goff), 7:19.

La_Reynolds 19 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:50.

GB_A.Jones 33 run (Crosby kick), :13.

Fourth Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 43, 11:39.

GB_Valdes-Scantling 40 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:50.

La_FG Zuerlein 34, 2:05.

A_75,822.

___

GB La First downs 16 23 Total Net Yards 359 416 Rushes-yards 19-106 34-135 Passing 253 281 Punt Returns 1-13 2-2 Kickoff Returns 3-68 4-64 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 20-36-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-33 5-26 Punts 5-42.8 7-45.1 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-10 2-15 Time of Possession 25:50 34:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 12-86, J.Williams 4-9, Montgomery 2-6, Rodgers 1-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-114, Cooks 2-9, M.Brown 1-7, Goff 5-7, Reynolds 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-286. Los Angeles, Goff 19-35-0-295, Hekker 1-1-0-12.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 5-133, Cobb 4-40, Valdes-Scantling 2-45, St. Brown 2-31, A.Jones 2-0, Graham 1-21, Allison 1-14, Montgomery 1-2. Los Angeles, Gurley 6-81, Woods 5-70, Cooks 3-74, Reynolds 3-42, Everett 1-22, Shields 1-12, Higbee 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

