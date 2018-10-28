Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers-Rams Stats

October 28, 2018 8:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Green Bay 7 3 10 7—27
L.A. Rams 0 8 15 6—29
First Quarter

GB_J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 6:01.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 41, 14:19.

La_safety, 2:47.

La_Reynolds 1 pass from Goff (run failed), :21.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 53, 9:38.

La_Gurley 30 pass from Goff (Gurley pass from Goff), 7:19.

La_Reynolds 19 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:50.

GB_A.Jones 33 run (Crosby kick), :13.

Fourth Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 43, 11:39.

GB_Valdes-Scantling 40 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:50.

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

La_FG Zuerlein 34, 2:05.

A_75,822.

___

GB La
First downs 16 23
Total Net Yards 359 416
Rushes-yards 19-106 34-135
Passing 253 281
Punt Returns 1-13 2-2
Kickoff Returns 3-68 4-64
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 20-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-33 5-26
Punts 5-42.8 7-45.1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 2-15
Time of Possession 25:50 34:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 12-86, J.Williams 4-9, Montgomery 2-6, Rodgers 1-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-114, Cooks 2-9, M.Brown 1-7, Goff 5-7, Reynolds 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-286. Los Angeles, Goff 19-35-0-295, Hekker 1-1-0-12.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 5-133, Cobb 4-40, Valdes-Scantling 2-45, St. Brown 2-31, A.Jones 2-0, Graham 1-21, Allison 1-14, Montgomery 1-2. Los Angeles, Gurley 6-81, Woods 5-70, Cooks 3-74, Reynolds 3-42, Everett 1-22, Shields 1-12, Higbee 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory