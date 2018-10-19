Panthers-Capitals Sum

Florida 4 1 0 0—6 Washington 1 3 1 0—5 Florida won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Florida, Trocheck 2 (Huberdeau, Petrovic), 10:49. 2, Washington, Carlson 4 (Kempny, Eller), 15:26. 3, Florida, Dadonov 3 (Trocheck, Barkov), 15:58 (pp). 4, Florida, Sceviour 1 (Huberdeau, Trocheck), 16:36. 5, Florida, McCann 1 (Malgin, Yandle), 18:52.

Second Period_6, Washington, Connolly 1 (Vrana, Djoos), 1:48. 7, Washington, Vrana 2 (Connolly, Eller), 8:38. 8, Washington, Smith-Pelly 1 (Kuznetsov, Niskanen), 13:15. 9, Florida, Huberdeau 2 (Dadonov, Hoffman), 19:09 (pp).

Third Period_10, Washington, Backstrom 2 (Kuznetsov, Eller), 18:35 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Florida 3 (Barkov G, Bjugstad NG, Trocheck G, Huberdeau G), Washington 2 (Oshie G, Kuznetsov G, Ovechkin NG, Backstrom NG).

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-6-10-3_30. Washington 5-16-8-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 7; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Hutchinson 1-0-1 (11 shots-10 saves), Reimer 0-2-1 (20-16). Washington, Copley 0-1-1 (19-18), Holtby 3-1-1 (11-7).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:56.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Trent Knorr.

