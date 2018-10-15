Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Panthers D Matheson suspended 2 games by NHL

October 15, 2018 7:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson was suspended two games without pay Monday for an incident early in the third period of a game against Vancouver during the weekend.

Matheson was punished for interference and unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Canucks forward Elias Pettersson at 4:47 of the third in Vancouver’s 3-2 win Saturday night. The Canucks announced earlier Monday that Pettersson was in concussion protocol.

Based on his salary, Matheson will forfeit $52,419.36 to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

