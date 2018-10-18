Panthers-Eagles Capsule Preview

CAROLINA (3-2) at PHILADELPHIA (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 2-3, Eagles 2-4

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 7-4

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Panthers 28-23, Oct. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Redskins 23-17; Eagles beat Giants 34-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 12, Eagles No. 10

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (4), PASS (26)

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14T), RUSH (15), PASS (15)

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (14), PASS (20)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (2), PASS (23)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Panthers coach Ron Rivera was Philadelphia’s linebackers coach 1999-2003. … Panthers WR Torrey Smith started for Eagles last season. … Panthers face third straight NFC East opponent. … Panthers visit defending Super Bowl champion third straight season. … QB Cam Newton has been sacked only eight times. Newton leads NFL with 115.7 passer rating in red zone to go with five TDs passing and three TDs rushing. … RB Christian McCaffrey has 587 scrimmage yards but only one TD. … LB Luke Kuechly has 67 tackles, sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and two interceptions, including 49-yard TD return, in last eight vs. NFC East. … LB Thomas Davis plays second game after serving four-game suspension for violating league’s policy on performance enhancers. … DE Mario Addison has seven sacks in his past eight road games. … Eagles are 17-4 at home since 2016. … Eagles have ranked first in time of possession since coach Doug Pederson arrived in 2016. … Eagles rank first in opponent red-zone TD efficiency at 34.8 percent. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown at least one TD in last 19 games played, longest streak in franchise history and second-longest active streak behind Andrew Luck (28). … Wentz has thrown 133 consecutive passes without a pick. His longest streak is 135 passes. … RB Darren Sproles expected to return after missing five games with hamstring injury. … Zach Ertz ranks second in receptions (48) behind Adam Thielen (58) and leads all TEs in yards (480). … DE Michael Bennett is tied with James Harrison for second-most sacks (56) by undrafted player since 2009, trailing Cameron Wake (93). … Fantasy tip: McCaffrey might not pile up a ton of yards rushing vs. Eagles but he should catch plenty of passes and pile up total yards.

___

For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.