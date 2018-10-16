Panthers-Flyers Sums

Florida 1 2 2 0—5 Philadelphia 0 5 0 0—6 Philadelphia won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Florida, Vatrano 1 (McCann, Malgin), 17:58. Penalties_Konecny, PHI, (interference), 12:20; Ekblad, FLA, (holding), 15:40.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Simmonds 4 (Sanheim, Gudas), 1:18. 3, Philadelphia, Weal 1 (Konecny, Hagg), 5:54. 4, Philadelphia, Giroux 2, 8:50. 5, Florida, Vatrano 2 (McCann, Pysyk), 12:31. 6, Philadelphia, Simmonds 5 (Folin, Laughton), 15:29. 7, Philadelphia, Giroux 3 (Gostisbehere, Weal), 17:03. 8, Florida, Barkov 2 (Yandle, Hoffman), 17:31 (pp). Penalties_Simmonds, PHI, (high sticking), 6:27; Petrovic, FLA, (roughing), 17:23; Hagg, PHI, (roughing), 17:23; Simmonds, PHI, (roughing), 17:23; Petrovic, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:23; Simmonds, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:23.

Third Period_9, Florida, Dadonov 2 (Kiselevich, Brouwer), 5:06. 10, Florida, Barkov 3 (Yandle), 8:07. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Hoffman, FLA, (tripping), 1:55.

Shootout_Florida 1 (Trocheck NG, Barkov G, Vatrano NG), Philadelphia 2 (Voracek G, Giroux NG, Weal G).

Shots on Goal_Florida 12-8-6_26. Philadelphia 5-11-7-3_26.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (26 shots-21 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 1-3-0 (23-19), Pickard 1-0-0 (3-2).

T_2:48.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.

