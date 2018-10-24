Panthers-Islanders Sums

Florida 0 0 2 1—3 N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 3 (Bailey), 18:36. Penalties_Bailey, NYI, (slashing), 8:00; Bjugstad, FLA, (tripping), 19:10.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 1 (Lee, Barzal), 11:42 (pp). Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (hooking), 11:20; Brouwer, FLA, (roughing), 11:55; Martin, NYI, (roughing), 11:55.

Third Period_3, Florida, Vatrano 3 (Ekblad, Bjugstad), 2:46 (pp). 4, Florida, Dadonov 4 (Barkov, Weegar), 10:35. Penalties_Ladd, NYI, (slashing), 1:32; Martin, NYI, (hooking), 7:19; Leddy, NYI, (hooking), 15:00; Bjugstad, FLA, (delay of game), 17:18; Barzal, NYI, (interference), 18:35.

Overtime_5, Florida, Hoffman 4 (Barkov, Yandle), 0:33 (pp). Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Florida 13-13-13-2_41. N.Y. Islanders 10-6-6_22.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 0-2-1 (22 shots-20 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 2-2-0 (41-38).

A_9,743 (15,795). T_2:42.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.