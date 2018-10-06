Panthers-Lightning Sum

|Florida
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|1
|0—2
|Tampa Bay won shootout 2-0.
First Period_1, Florida, MacDonald 1 (Huberdeau, Trocheck), 5:58.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 1 (McDonagh), 10:45 (sh).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Florida 0 (Hoffman NG, Barkov NG), Tampa Bay 2 (Miller G, Point NG, Kucherov G).
Shots on Goal_Florida 16-8-15-4_43. Tampa Bay 4-14-8-3_29.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Reimer 0-0-1 (16 shots-15 saves), Luongo 0-0-0 (13-13). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-0-0 (43-42).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:39.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Pierre Racicot.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.