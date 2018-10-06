Panthers-Lightning Sums

Florida 1 0 0 0—1 Tampa Bay 0 0 1 0—2 Tampa Bay won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Florida, MacDonald 1 (Huberdeau, Trocheck), 5:58. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Conacher, TB, (tripping), 3:08; Yandle, FLA, (slashing), 4:53; Trocheck, FLA, (high sticking), 15:15; Miller, TB, (slashing), 19:04.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 1 (McDonagh), 10:45 (sh). Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (hooking), 1:04; Miller, TB, (slashing), 2:42; Coburn, TB, (tripping), 5:53; Paquette, TB, (interference), 10:25.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Florida 0 (Hoffman NG, Barkov NG), Tampa Bay 2 (Miller G, Point NG, Kucherov G).

Shots on Goal_Florida 16-8-15-4_43. Tampa Bay 4-14-8-3_29.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 0-0-1 (16 shots-15 saves), Luongo 0-0-0 (13-13). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-0-0 (43-42).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:39.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Pierre Racicot.

