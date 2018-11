Panthers-Rangers Sums

By The Associated Press

Florida 1 0 1—2 N.Y. Rangers 0 3 2—5

First Period_1, Florida, Trocheck 3 (Huberdeau, Dadonov), 18:15 (pp). Penalties_Malgin, FLA, (tripping), 4:18; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (too many men on the ice), 17:27.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 4 (McQuaid), 3:10 (sh). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 1 (Pionk, Zibanejad), 11:36 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 5 (Pionk, Kreider), 16:08 (pp). Penalties_Smith, NYR, (hooking), 2:09; Petrovic, FLA, (tripping), 4:21; Malgin, FLA, (high sticking), 11:30; Vatrano, FLA, (tripping), 15:16; Mamin, FLA, Major (fighting), 16:47; Smith, NYR, Major (fighting), 16:47; Smith, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:47; Fast, NYR, (interference), 17:51; Huberdeau, FLA, (tripping), 18:57.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 2 (Zibanejad), 1:27. 6, Florida, Hoffman 3 (Huberdeau, Ekblad), 10:37. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 2 (Skjei, Fast), 19:08. Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (interference), 4:43; Zibanejad, NYR, (interference), 14:51.

Shots on Goal_Florida 14-10-14_38. N.Y. Rangers 5-12-5_22.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 6.

Goalies_Florida, Hutchinson 1-1-2 (19 shots-15 saves), Reimer 0-2-1 (2-2). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 1-1-0 (38-36).

A_17,016 (18,006). T_2:32.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.