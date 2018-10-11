Panthers-Redskins Preview Capsule

CAROLINA (3-1) at WASHINGTON (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Redskins by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 2-2, Redskins 2-2

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 7-6

LAST MEETING — Panthers beat Redskins 26-15, Dec. 19, 2016

LAST WEEK — Panthers beat Giants 33-31; Redskins lost to Saints 43-19

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 6, Redskins No. 18

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (1), PASS (25)

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (8T), PASS (26)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (13T), PASS (20)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (7)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Panthers have won five in row against Redskins. … Carolina’s Cam Newton has run for 57 TDs in career, most by QB in NFL history. … RB Christian McCaffrey averaging league-best 130.3 yards from scrimmage. … TE Greg Olsen could return to action after breaking foot in season opener. … K Graham Gano won last week’s game with 63-yard field goal with 1 second remaining. Gano hasn’t missed kick this season (7 for 7 on field goals, 11 for 11 on PATs). … LB Thomas Davis is back after serving four-game suspension for violating league’s policy on performance enhancers. … DE Mario Addison has six sacks in his past seven road games. … S Mike Adams coming off two-pick game, his fourth multi-interception game since 2014, tied for most in NFL in that span. … Only eight teams are averaging fewer points than 20.8 per game put up by Washington this season. … Redskins QB Alex Smith’s passer rating of 92.9 is tied for 19th among QBs with at least 80 attempts this season. … No Washington WR has more than 13 receptions. RB Chris Thompson leads team with 26 catches. TE Jordan Reed ranks second with 15. … Thompson is one of three NFL RBs with at least 150 catches and 10 TD receptions since 2014. … WR Jamison Crowder has four TD catches in past five home games. … Rookie DL Daron Payne had forced fumble, sack last week. … Fantasy tip: Even if Carolina’s offense has been so-so, especially when passing, Newton always seems to fare well against Redskins, whose secondary looked terrible in Monday night’s loss to New Orleans. Newton is 4-0 with nine TDs and zero INTs for 115.4 passer rating vs. Washington, along with two rushing scores.

