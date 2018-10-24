Listen Live Sports

PAOK fan given suspended sentence for assault

October 24, 2018 10:33 am
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A PAOK Thessaloniki soccer fan has been given a suspended 12-month jail sentence for assaulting Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia, an act which cost the northern Greek club the game and a three-point deduction last season.

A court in Thessaloniki found the 26-year-old man guilty of causing bodily harm to Garcia, who was hit in the face by a roll of paper thrown from the stands during warmups. The defendant was also banned from attending PAOK matches for two years.

The Feb. 26 match was canceled before play started because of the incident, and was later awarded to Olympiakos.

In addition to the points deduction, PAOK was ordered to play its next two home matches without fans.

The PAOK supporter told the court Wednesday that he had not been aiming at Garcia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

