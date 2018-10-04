Listen Live Sports

Patriots activate WR Julian Edelman to 53-man roster

October 4, 2018 6:28 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have activated receiver Julian Edelman to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to make his season debut Thursday night when the Patriots host the Colts.

Edelman was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers. He sat out last season after suffering a preseason knee injury.

Edelman is in his 10th NFL season.

To make room on the active roster the Patriots released running back Kenjon Barner. Barner was signed to this second stint with the Patriots on Sept. 26. He played in last week’s win over Miami, finishing with three carries for 11 yards.

