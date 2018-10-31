Patriots place DB Eric Rowe on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive back Eric Rowe on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Rowe sat out last week’s win at Buffalo and has missed four of the past six games. He started the first two games of the season at cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore, but has appeared in just two other games as a substitute. He has nine tackles and one pass defense on the season.

A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2015, he was traded to New England in 2016. He has appeared in 21 regular-season games with 12 starts for the Patriots, posting 49 tackles and one interception.

