Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved.

 
 
Patriots release defensive back Cyrus Jones

October 6, 2018 7:57 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have released defensive back Cyrus Jones.

New England announced the move Saturday, ending Jones’ second stint with the team.

A second-round pick by the Patriots in 2016, he was released at the end of training camp and signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a practice squad player.

New England re-signed him Sept. 19 with starting safety Patrick Chung recovering from a concussion. Jones appeared in two games, recording one tackle and returning five punts for 45 yards.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

