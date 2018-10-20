Listen Live Sports

Patterson scores 2 late TDs, Buffalo rallies past Toledo

October 20, 2018 4:16 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Jaret Patterson rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Buffalo rallied from 10 points down to defeat Toledo 31-17 on Saturday and remain undefeated in the Mid-America Conference.

Buffalo (7-1, 4-0) is off to its best start since the 1959 season and are bowl eligible for the fourth time in program history.

Tyree Jackson completed 25 of 46 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, overcoming three interceptions. Both touchdown passes went to Anthony Johnson — a 32-yarder late in the third quarter pulling the Bulls into a 17-17 tie.

Buffalo forced a fumble and then intercepted Eli Peters to end Toledo’s next two possessions, holding the Rockets (3-4, 1-2) without a first down in the final quarter.

Bryant Koback rushed for 81 yards and a score for Toledo, Peters hooked up with Diontae Johnson for another on the way to a 17-7 halftime lead.

