Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Payet back with France squad after Fekir’s withdrawal

October 8, 2018 9:23 am
 
1 min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Marseille winger Dimitri Payet was called up Monday by France coach Didier Deschamps for upcoming matches against Iceland and Germany as a replacement for the injured Nabil Fekir.

Payet missed the World Cup because of injury and has not played with the national squad since a 2-1 win over Belarus in qualifying last October.

Payet, the French league’s top playmaker last season, was widely expected to travel to Russia but was eventually left out of the squad that won the World Cup. He was injured during Marseille’s Europa League final loss to Atletico Madrid.

Having recovered from his thigh injury, Payet has been in very good form since the start of the new season, scoring four goals and delivering four assists in nine games.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“He has a big influence on the way his team plays,” Deschamps said. “He scores, and he makes others score, too. This is what you expect from a creative player.”

Fekir picked up a left ankle injury on Sunday with his club Lyon in a 5-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain. The French soccer federation said in a statement on Monday that he underwent exams at France’s training camp and that he will miss both games.

France plays Iceland in a friendly on Thursday and hosts Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 16 at Stade de France.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize