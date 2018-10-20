Listen Live Sports

Payton leads Coastal Carolina in comeback over UMass 24-13

October 20, 2018 8:29 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — True freshman Fred Payton came off the bench and threw two touchdowns to help rally Coastal Carolina to a 24-13 win against UMass on Saturday.

Payton was one of the three quarterbacks to play for Coastal Carolina and the Chanticleers (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) responded.

Andrew Ford threw a 22-yard touchdown to Sadiq Palmer with 4:57 left in the third quarter and UMass (2-6, 2-2) led 13-10. On its ensuing drive, Payton connected with Malcolm Williams for a 61-yard touchdown on a four-play drive that lasted a little more than two minutes.

The Chanticleers defense stiffened, forced the Minutemen to punt, then Payton led an eight-play, 65-yard drive that ended with his 21-yard TD pass to CJ Marable for the game’s final margin. Williams caught four passes for 153 yards and Marcus Outlaw had 17 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown for Coastal Carolina.

Ford led UMass with 326 yards passing and a touchdown and Andy Isabella had 10 receptions for 174 yards.

