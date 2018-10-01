Pelicans-Hawks, Box

Listen Live Sports

October 1, 2018 10:01 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (102)

Moore 2-9 0-0 4, Randle 5-7 0-3 11, Davis 5-12 6-8 16, Payton 3-7 0-0 7, Holiday 5-9 0-0 13, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 0-4 4-4 4, Diallo 1-5 3-4 5, McCoy 3-9 1-4 7, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Jack 2-6 2-2 6, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Bluiett 3-4 0-0 8, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 2-9 0-0 4, T.Williams 4-11 2-4 11. Totals 38-104 18-29 102.

ATLANTA (116)

Prince 3-6 0-0 8, Collins 8-14 2-2 18, Len 1-3 1-2 3, Young 5-16 0-0 11, Bazemore 4-8 0-0 9, Bembry 7-14 5-7 20, Robinson 2-2 4-5 8, Poythress 6-11 0-0 13, Plumlee 0-2 0-0 0, Lin 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 3-5 0-1 7, Adams 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 1-2 0-1 2, Huerter 1-5 0-0 2, Dorsey 5-10 0-0 11. Totals 48-105 12-18 116.

New Orleans 30 27 14 31—102
Atlanta 30 21 37 28—116

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-39 (Holiday 3-4, Bluiett 2-3, Randle 1-1, Payton 1-2, T.Williams 1-5, Green 0-1, Morris 0-1, McCoy 0-1, K.Williams 0-2, Davis 0-2, Jack 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Diallo 0-2, Hill 0-3, Moore 0-3, Clark 0-5), Atlanta 8-33 (Prince 2-3, Carter 1-2, Poythress 1-2, Dorsey 1-3, Bembry 1-4, Bazemore 1-4, Young 1-6, Len 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Collins 0-2, Huerter 0-2, Adams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 54 (McCoy 8), Atlanta 54 (Len 8). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Payton 7), Atlanta 32 (Young 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 23, Atlanta 28. Technicals_K.Williams, Bembry. A_6,619 (8,600).

