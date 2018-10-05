Pelicans-Knicks, Box

NEW ORLEANS (100)

Mirotic 7-20 3-5 19, Moore 5-10 0-0 13, Davis 5-17 5-7 15, Payton 4-8 1-4 9, Holiday 5-9 0-0 12, Hill 2-2 4-8 8, Miller 5-10 0-0 15, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 1-3 2-4 4, T.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-5 0-0 0, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-94 16-30 100.

NEW YORK (106)

Thomas 6-10 0-0 13, Kanter 6-13 8-9 20, Mudiay 1-7 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 6-18 6-7 21, Knox 6-19 0-0 12, Hezonja 2-6 0-0 5, Hicks 1-2 0-2 2, Kornet 0-2 0-0 0, Vonleh 4-7 1-1 10, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Burke 2-9 2-3 6, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Trier 2-7 3-3 7, Dotson 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 39-109 21-27 106.

New Orleans 29 28 24 19—100 New York 32 30 31 13—106

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-42 (Miller 5-7, Moore 3-6, Holiday 2-4, Mirotic 2-11, Payton 0-1, Diallo 0-1, K.Williams 0-1, Green 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Clark 0-3, Davis 0-4), New York 7-31 (Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Vonleh 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Dotson 1-2, Hezonja 1-3, Ntilikina 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Kornet 0-2, Trier 0-2, Burke 0-3, Knox 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 59 (Davis 13), New York 61 (Kanter 15). Assists_New Orleans 19 (Payton 7), New York 22 (Mudiay 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, New York 25. A_17,162 (19,812).

