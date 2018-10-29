Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Nuggets, Box

October 29, 2018 11:28 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (111)

Moore 7-10 1-2 18, Mirotic 7-17 0-2 17, Okafor 4-9 1-1 9, Holiday 7-13 0-0 16, Hill 1-5 2-2 4, Diallo 3-4 2-2 8, Randle 8-13 8-11 24, Frazier 2-2 0-0 5, Jackson 4-8 0-0 10, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-82 14-20 111.

DENVER (116)

Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Millsap 6-12 4-4 18, Jokic 3-8 4-4 12, Murray 9-19 3-3 23, Harris 8-16 6-8 23, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 6-14 4-4 17, Plumlee 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 3-9 0-0 7, Beasley 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 42-93 21-23 116.

New Orleans 24 21 31 35—111
Denver 20 38 26 32—116

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 11-24 (Moore 3-5, Mirotic 3-11, Jackson 2-2, Holiday 2-3, Frazier 1-1, Hill 0-2), Denver 11-35 (Jokic 2-4, Millsap 2-4, Murray 2-5, Beasley 2-6, Harris 1-3, Morris 1-4, Lyles 1-6, Craig 0-3). Fouled Out_Holiday. Rebounds_New Orleans 44 (Mirotic 10), Denver 41 (Jokic 9). Assists_New Orleans 28 (Holiday 9), Denver 28 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, Denver 17. A_15,217 (19,520).

